Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing stock opened at $167.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

