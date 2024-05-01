Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 3,200 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.