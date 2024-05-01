Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 25,923 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 128,728 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,784,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

