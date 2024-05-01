Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,944 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $241.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.