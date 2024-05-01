Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 799.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

