8,158 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 4,429.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $81.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

