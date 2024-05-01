iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.