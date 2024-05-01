Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $205.00. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,242,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,567,238. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

