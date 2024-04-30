The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 229,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 308,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

