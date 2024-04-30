Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $50.38

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.38, but opened at $51.96. Gentherm shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 63,804 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

