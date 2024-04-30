Standex International (SXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SXI traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.18. 22,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. Standex International has a 12 month low of $119.14 and a 12 month high of $184.18.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

