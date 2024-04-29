Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

