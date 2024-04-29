Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $328,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IUSG stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

