Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

