Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.