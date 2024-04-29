Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

