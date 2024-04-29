Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6,673.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Waste Management by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Waste Management by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $213.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.