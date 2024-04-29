Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

