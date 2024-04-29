Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director William C. Bryant III acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Bank of the James Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

