Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.98 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
