Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.98 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.