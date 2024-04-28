Reliance (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70 to $4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34. Reliance also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $290.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.16 and its 200-day moving average is $291.60. Reliance has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $362.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

