Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

