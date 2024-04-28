First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,842,000 after buying an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after buying an additional 207,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,879,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 207,383 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,347 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

