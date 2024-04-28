Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

SUM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 536,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,811. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.