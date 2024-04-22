MCF Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average is $148.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

