MCF Advisors LLC Buys 4,227 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,865. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

