Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $505.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.93.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.