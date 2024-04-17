Emfo LLC Sells 700 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 210,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Visa by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

