Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 16,420 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 163,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,228,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DJD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

