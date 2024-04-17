Hikari Power Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hikari Power Ltd lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,520 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,722. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.