Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,803. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

