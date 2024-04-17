ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Plans $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MT

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,036,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 798,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.