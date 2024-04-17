5,089 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after acquiring an additional 723,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 410,884 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

