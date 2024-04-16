Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $663,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of FELV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 32,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,561. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18.

