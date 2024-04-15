Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.40.
Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
