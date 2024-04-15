Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

