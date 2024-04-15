Barclays Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $38.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

