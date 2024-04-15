LifePlan Financial LLC Takes $873,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

