Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $31.97 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,416,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

