Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $125.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBKR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,042,642.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,989 shares of company stock valued at $42,696,367. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.