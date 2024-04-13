Roth Mkm Raises Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target to $10.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of PPTA opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.40. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $105,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

