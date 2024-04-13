Roth Mkm Raises Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $6.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $4.60 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

