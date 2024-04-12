Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $567.31. 300,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,529. The stock has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.56.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

