Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Eagle Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

