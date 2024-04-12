Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 256,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.