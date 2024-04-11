Brokers Set Expectations for VolitionRx Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VNRX stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

