Insider Buying: Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) Insider Buys £22,246.94 in Stock

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) insider Nick von Schirnding bought 1,112,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($28,157.12).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON ARCM opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday. Arc Minerals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The company has a market cap of £26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

