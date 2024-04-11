Insider Buying: Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) Insider Buys £22,246.94 in Stock

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) insider Nick von Schirnding bought 1,112,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($28,157.12).
Arc Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON ARCM opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday. Arc Minerals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The company has a market cap of £26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55.
Arc Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arc Minerals
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.