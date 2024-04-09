H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 789,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,994,831 shares.The stock last traded at $40.96 and had previously closed at $40.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3,427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

