Global X Silver Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 276% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,421 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 610,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,933. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.