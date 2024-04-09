MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 458,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 770,730 shares.The stock last traded at $70.36 and had previously closed at $67.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

